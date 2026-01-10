8,119 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Sonoma Allocations LLC

Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 173,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.