SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 10.9% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $64,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

