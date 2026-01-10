Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Shares Purchased by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises 4.4% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSI. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,028,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 481,613 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 430,317 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,473,000.

JSI opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

