Sonoma Allocations LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sonoma Allocations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,973,000 after buying an additional 1,005,350 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46,191.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 850,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 848,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,069,000 after acquiring an additional 736,741 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VTV opened at $196.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day moving average is $184.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $197.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

