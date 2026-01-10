MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $131.70.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $10,126,400.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,121 shares of company stock worth $10,267,210. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

