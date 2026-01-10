MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.0% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,098,772,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,044,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,755,000 after purchasing an additional 185,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,718,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,744,588,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,605,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,961,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 12th. CICC Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.00.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $444.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.69 and a 200-day moving average of $450.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.