Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.54 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,600. This trade represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total value of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 165,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,858,523 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Vertex reported progress advancing suzetrigine into a Phase?3 trial for diabetic nerve pain — a meaningful new indication that could broaden revenue beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. Vertex Advances Suzetrigine Phase 3 Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded the stock recently, and several sell?side firms have raised price targets (e.g., Leerink, Wells Fargo), supporting upside expectations and a consensus target near ~$504. Vertex Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research
- Neutral Sentiment: Market recaps note short?term price weakness even as fundamentals and analyst coverage remain constructive — context for volatile daily moves but not necessarily a change to the longer?term thesis. Vertex Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Neutral Sentiment: Another market note highlighted the recent down?day versus a broader market uptick — useful color for traders but not new company?specific catalysts. Vertex Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick
- Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives disclosed sizable open?market sales this week — EVP Charles Wagner Jr. sold 9,532 shares (~$4.4M at ~$461/share) and EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares (~$2.14M at ~$475/share). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even if not tied to company fundamentals. Charles Wagner, Jr. Sells 9,532 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Separate filing shows EVP Ourania Tatsis’ 4,500?share sale and a near?10% reduction in her position — another factor likely weighing on intraday selling pressure. Ourania Tatsis Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece and some sell?side notes discuss the near?term cost and execution risk of expanding beyond cystic fibrosis, which can temper investor appetite until new indications (like suzetrigine) de?risk. The Cost Of Growing Beyond Cystic Fibrosis (Rating Downgrade)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.80.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.
Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.
