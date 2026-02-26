Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 2,602,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $212,538.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 297,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,672.64. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $3,688,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,652,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,352,614.09. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,125,938 shares of company stock worth $41,799,570 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

