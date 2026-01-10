Deere & Company $DE is Parnassus Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 3.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.14% of Deere & Company worth $1,414,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.20.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $487.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $403.01 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

