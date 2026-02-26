Top Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 23rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Arcellx, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ImmunityBio, and Ondas are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium level of market capitalization—typically about $2 billion to $10 billion—positioned between small-cap and large-cap firms. To investors, mid caps often offer a balance of growth potential and relative stability, providing higher upside than large caps but generally less volatility than small caps, though exact size ranges and risk profiles vary by index provider. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Arcellx (ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ImmunityBio (IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBRX

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONDS

Read More