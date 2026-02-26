Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.32, FiscalAI reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

LUPKYNIS momentum and 2026 guidance: 2025 net product sales grew ~25% to $271.3M and management expects 2026 net product sales of $305M–$315M (up 12%–16%), with total revenue guidance of $315M–$325M.

2025 net product sales grew ~25% to $271.3M and management expects 2026 net product sales of $305M–$315M (up 12%–16%), with total revenue guidance of $315M–$325M. AURINIAcept program advancing: The dual BAFF/APRIL biologic showed tolerability and durable immunoglobulin reductions in Phase 1, with one clinical study initiated and another planned to start in H1 2026; the company will disclose indications in Q2 2026.

The dual BAFF/APRIL biologic showed tolerability and durable immunoglobulin reductions in Phase 1, with one clinical study initiated and another planned to start in H1 2026; the company will disclose indications in Q2 2026. VOCAL pediatric trial terminated: The Phase 3 VOCAL and its extension were stopped due to recruitment/technical issues and Aurinia will negotiate with the FDA on how to satisfy pediatric commitments, creating near-term regulatory uncertainty.

The Phase 3 VOCAL and its extension were stopped due to recruitment/technical issues and Aurinia will negotiate with the FDA on how to satisfy pediatric commitments, creating near-term regulatory uncertainty. One-time tax benefit boosted reported earnings: Aurinia recorded a ~$173M income tax benefit from releasing a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, which drove a large net income and EPS increase but represents a non?operational, one-time item.

Aurinia recorded a ~$173M income tax benefit from releasing a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, which drove a large net income and EPS increase but represents a non?operational, one-time item. Capital allocation and balance sheet: Cash and investments totaled $398M at year-end and the company repurchased 12.2M shares for $98.2M in 2025, reducing fully diluted shares and supporting shareholder value.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 1,366,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,486. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Aurinia reported quarterly revenue of about $77.1M vs. ~$74.7M consensus and delivered EPS above street expectations, showing stronger-than-anticipated underlying performance. Read More.

Q4 results beat consensus — Aurinia reported quarterly revenue of about $77.1M vs. ~$74.7M consensus and delivered EPS above street expectations, showing stronger-than-anticipated underlying performance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: LUPKYNIS momentum and 2026 sales target — Management said full?year 2025 LUPKYNIS sales grew ~25% and set a 2026 LUPKYNIS sales target of roughly $305M–$315M, providing a clear revenue growth driver for the year. Read More.

LUPKYNIS momentum and 2026 sales target — Management said full?year 2025 LUPKYNIS sales grew ~25% and set a 2026 LUPKYNIS sales target of roughly $305M–$315M, providing a clear revenue growth driver for the year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline optionality — Management highlighted continued clinical advancement of aritinercept as a potential growth option beyond LUPKYNIS, which could add upside if clinical data are positive. Read More.

Pipeline optionality — Management highlighted continued clinical advancement of aritinercept as a potential growth option beyond LUPKYNIS, which could add upside if clinical data are positive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance in the mid?$300M range — Aurinia gave 2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (mid?$300Ms), which limits surprise upside but shows predictable near?term revenue cadence; see the earnings call transcript for detail. Read More.

FY?2026 revenue guidance in the mid?$300M range — Aurinia gave 2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (mid?$300Ms), which limits surprise upside but shows predictable near?term revenue cadence; see the earnings call transcript for detail. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes and quarter detail — Several outlets and transcripts summarize quarter metrics (ROE, net margin) and management commentary; investors should read the call for guidance detail and cadence. Read More.

Analyst/coverage notes and quarter detail — Several outlets and transcripts summarize quarter metrics (ROE, net margin) and management commentary; investors should read the call for guidance detail and cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Stock trading lower despite beats — Shares moved down on the day, suggesting the market viewed the guidance and messaging as mixed (beats offset by guidance that was broadly in?line rather than materially above expectations or by lack of a meaningful acceleration). Read More.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,590,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 728.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,341,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

