Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Progyny also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.420-0.450 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Progyny alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Trading Up 4.3%

Progyny stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,952. Progyny has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,688 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $10,167,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 457,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 282,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.