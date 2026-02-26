American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.990-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AHR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 2,318,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.21%.American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This represents a 64.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,174,000 after buying an additional 208,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,415,000 after purchasing an additional 759,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,930,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

