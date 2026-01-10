Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.02 on February 10th

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.9%

Orla Mining stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Featured Stories

