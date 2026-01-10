John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.

Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.

