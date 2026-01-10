Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of -140.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.