United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $108.11 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

