Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) CEO Markus Warmuth Sells 5,466 Shares

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $128,396.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,830.13. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.60. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Monte Rosa Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Interim Phase I data showed MRT?8102 produces deep NEK7 degradation and drove a large reduction in inflammation markers, which triggered a big intraday rally in the stock. GLUE Stock Up 45% on Positive Interim Data on Inflammation Drug
- Positive Sentiment: Early trial readouts reported ~85% CRP reduction (a key inflammation marker), reinforcing clinical promise for MRT?8102 and sparking investor enthusiasm. Monte Rosa stock surges after positive data shows 85% CRP reduction
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted to the clinical news with bullish moves — Guggenheim raised its PT to $34 and issued a Buy, and Wells Fargo raised its PT to $30 with an Overweight. These actions support upside from fundamentals if clinical progress continues. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded GLUE from Hold to Strong Buy amid the data-driven momentum, adding to short?term buyer interest. Zacks.com upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market watchers flagged GLUE as a “stock on the move,” highlighting momentum and technical strength that could attract momentum traders. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) is on the Move
- Negative Sentiment: Monte Rosa priced an underwritten public offering to raise roughly $300 million: 11,125,000 shares at $24.00 plus 1,375,000 pre?funded warrants at $23.9999. The timing — immediately after a sharp rally — increases share supply and dilution risk, which likely weighed on the stock. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $300 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.
The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.
