Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) CEO Markus Warmuth Sells 5,466 Shares

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $128,396.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,830.13. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.60. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

