Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. Acuity had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delivered a strong Fiscal 2026 Q1: net sales $1.1 billion (+20%), adjusted operating profit $196M (+24%), adjusted EPS $4.69 (+18%), $141M cash from operations, $28M of share repurchases and $100M term?loan paydown this quarter.

Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) performed well operationally with sales of $895M and a 17.9% adjusted operating margin, but management noted a tepid lighting market and an elevated backlog from prior accelerated orders that may normalize seasonality in Q2.

Acuity Intelligence Spaces (AIS) grew to $257M this quarter (including QSC), delivered a 22% adjusted operating margin, and is leveraging Atrius, Distech and QSC integrations to drive differentiated, higher?value solutions.

Acuity Intelligence Spaces (AIS) grew to $257M this quarter (including QSC), delivered a 22% adjusted operating margin, and is leveraging Atrius, Distech and QSC integrations to drive differentiated, higher?value solutions. Company highlighted product momentum and commercial traction — new EAX luminaire launch, multiple design awards (Nightingale, Cyclone Loopa, Eureka Signe), and cross?sell wins such as the Refuel solution and an autonomous room deployment combining Resense Move with Q?SYS at a large multinational.

NYSE AYI opened at $326.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $380.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.54.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Acuity by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Acuity by 372.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acuity in the third quarter worth $64,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

