Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.590-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of HR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 30.51%.Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -90.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,567.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

