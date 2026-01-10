Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Iron Mountain by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 652.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $3,200,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,231.10. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,038 shares of company stock valued at $18,424,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

