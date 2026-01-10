Nepsis Inc. Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,000. AAON comprises about 2.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AAON by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield bought 4,141 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $321,300.19. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. The trade was a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,231.40. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.