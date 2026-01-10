Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.4% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $201.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.25 and a 52 week high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

