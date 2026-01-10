Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,369 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37,575.7% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 412.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,356,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,446,000 after buying an additional 211,692 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $187.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average of $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.