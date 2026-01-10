Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $463.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.50 and a 200-day moving average of $427.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 31.35%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,600. This trade represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 165,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,858,523 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

