Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $463.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.50 and a 200-day moving average of $427.33.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Vertex reported progress advancing suzetrigine into a Phase?3 trial for diabetic nerve pain — a meaningful new indication that could broaden revenue beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. Vertex Advances Suzetrigine Phase 3 Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded the stock recently, and several sell?side firms have raised price targets (e.g., Leerink, Wells Fargo), supporting upside expectations and a consensus target near ~$504. Vertex Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research
- Neutral Sentiment: Market recaps note short?term price weakness even as fundamentals and analyst coverage remain constructive — context for volatile daily moves but not necessarily a change to the longer?term thesis. Vertex Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Neutral Sentiment: Another market note highlighted the recent down?day versus a broader market uptick — useful color for traders but not new company?specific catalysts. Vertex Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick
- Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives disclosed sizable open?market sales this week — EVP Charles Wagner Jr. sold 9,532 shares (~$4.4M at ~$461/share) and EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares (~$2.14M at ~$475/share). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even if not tied to company fundamentals. Charles Wagner, Jr. Sells 9,532 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Separate filing shows EVP Ourania Tatsis’ 4,500?share sale and a near?10% reduction in her position — another factor likely weighing on intraday selling pressure. Ourania Tatsis Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece and some sell?side notes discuss the near?term cost and execution risk of expanding beyond cystic fibrosis, which can temper investor appetite until new indications (like suzetrigine) de?risk. The Cost Of Growing Beyond Cystic Fibrosis (Rating Downgrade)
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,600. This trade represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 165,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,858,523 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.80.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.
Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.
