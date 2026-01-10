Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Research cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.42.

Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Microsoft to accelerate AI adoption — Fiserv announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure Foundry across its platforms and workforce, which investors view as a catalyst to improve product competitiveness, developer productivity and time-to-market for AI features. Article Title

Partnership with Microsoft to accelerate AI adoption — Fiserv announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure Foundry across its platforms and workforce, which investors view as a catalyst to improve product competitiveness, developer productivity and time-to-market for AI features. Positive Sentiment: New merchant analytics product (Unknown Shopper) launched — Fiserv unveiled Unknown Shopper to help merchants better understand in-store customers, expanding its merchant services and data monetization opportunities. Article Title

New merchant analytics product (Unknown Shopper) launched — Fiserv unveiled Unknown Shopper to help merchants better understand in-store customers, expanding its merchant services and data monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Biometric payments added to Clover checkout — Embedding biometric payments into Clover can drive differentiation and increased terminal usage among merchants, supporting revenue expansion in payments hardware/software. Article Title

Biometric payments added to Clover checkout — Embedding biometric payments into Clover can drive differentiation and increased terminal usage among merchants, supporting revenue expansion in payments hardware/software. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary on valuation and recovery potential — Several pieces assess whether the stock has bottomed and revalue Fiserv after product/AI news; these shape sentiment but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary on valuation and recovery potential — Several pieces assess whether the stock has bottomed and revalue Fiserv after product/AI news; these shape sentiment but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect a double?digit profit dip in the upcoming quarter — Earnings previews warn of weaker near?term profit, which is the primary downside risk to the rally and could pressure shares when the company reports. Article Title

Analysts expect a double?digit profit dip in the upcoming quarter — Earnings previews warn of weaker near?term profit, which is the primary downside risk to the rally and could pressure shares when the company reports. Negative Sentiment: High-profile skepticism and long-term share decline — Negative commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) and a roughly 60%+ one?year decline highlight investor wariness; the stock still trades well below its 200?day average, signaling persistent risk. Article Title

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

