409,260 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 409,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of MasterBrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 57.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MBC stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $777.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. MasterBrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.130 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

