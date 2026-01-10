Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,554 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $62,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1,123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $83,202,000 after purchasing an additional 378,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,469 shares of company stock valued at $24,650,681. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $204.10 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

