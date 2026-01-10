Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at B. Riley

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Education Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Phoenix Education Partners Stock Down 3.4%
Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.
