Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the third quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.31 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

