Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets boost upside expectations for GOOG, with Canaccord and others lifting targets well above prior levels — a direct catalyst for buying interest. Canaccord Raises PT to $390

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets boost upside expectations for GOOG, with Canaccord and others lifting targets well above prior levels — a direct catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: AI product momentum: reports show Gemini gaining share versus ChatGPT and Gemini-powered features rolling into Gmail at scale — this supports stronger ad/search monetization and cloud expectations. Gemini Gains Market Share

AI product momentum: reports show Gemini gaining share versus ChatGPT and Gemini-powered features rolling into Gmail at scale — this supports stronger ad/search monetization and cloud expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market-cap milestone: Alphabet briefly overtook Apple as the world’s No.2 public company — a sign of investor confidence that can attract index/ETF flows and reinforce momentum. Alphabet Surpasses Apple

Market-cap milestone: Alphabet briefly overtook Apple as the world’s No.2 public company — a sign of investor confidence that can attract index/ETF flows and reinforce momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Wiz acquisition pending EU approval by Feb.10 — approval would remove a large M&A overhang; rejection would be a setback. Outcome is material but binary. EU to Decide on Wiz Deal

Wiz acquisition pending EU approval by Feb.10 — approval would remove a large M&A overhang; rejection would be a setback. Outcome is material but binary. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo branding/product updates signal long-term autonomy growth but limited near-term EPS impact; watch commercialization cadence. Waymo Rebrands Robotaxi

Waymo branding/product updates signal long-term autonomy growth but limited near-term EPS impact; watch commercialization cadence. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reputational pressure: three Democratic senators urged Apple and Google to suspend X and Grok from their app stores over sexualized images of minors created via AI — a headline that raises moderation/regulatory scrutiny for app stores and Google’s ecosystem. Senators Call to Suspend X and Grok

Regulatory/reputational pressure: three Democratic senators urged Apple and Google to suspend X and Grok from their app stores over sexualized images of minors created via AI — a headline that raises moderation/regulatory scrutiny for app stores and Google’s ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure from AI products: Alphabet and Character.AI settled suits alleging AI chatbots harmed minors (including a teen suicide), underscoring potential costs, regulation and reputational risk. AI Lawsuit Settlements

Legal exposure from AI products: Alphabet and Character.AI settled suits alleging AI chatbots harmed minors (including a teen suicide), underscoring potential costs, regulation and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and talent movement: CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed a multi-million-dollar share sale; separately, Nvidia hired a Google marketing veteran — both can weigh on near-term sentiment and raise questions about insider cashing and talent retention. Pichai Share Sale

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

GOOG opened at $329.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $331.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,965 shares of company stock valued at $67,495,822. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.18.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

