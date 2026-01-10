Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 780,701 shares of company stock worth $284,349,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile endorsement: Jim Cramer said he’d rather own Broadcom, which can boost retail/inflow interest and support short?term buying momentum. Jim Cramer says he’d rather own Broadcom (AVGO)
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action: Goldman Sachs added AVGO to its US Conviction List and kept a buy stance with a $450 price target, providing institutional endorsement that can support longer?term demand. Goldman Sachs Conviction List
- Positive Sentiment: AI/infra second?half catalyst: MarketBeat highlights Broadcom’s AI?infrastructure exposure and argues monetization is likely to accelerate in H2 2026, supporting the case for continued medium?term earnings growth. 3 Tech Stocks Positioned for the Next Leg of the Bull Market (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and historical volatility context: A Forbes piece reviews how far AVGO has fallen in past drawdowns, useful for risk sizing but not an immediate catalyst. Broadcom Stock Is Falling. How Low Has It Historically Dropped?
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/undervaluation debate: Commentary (Seeking Alpha) argues Broadcom can close an undervaluation gap in 2026 — constructive long term but not a trigger for immediate upside. Broadcom: Ready To Close Undervaluation Gap In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares and director Mark Brazeal sold 30,000 shares on Jan. 6; large insider sales are being cited in coverage and can spook short?term traders. CEO Form 4 Director Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term margin/guidance worries: Recent guidance flagged some gross?margin pressure for 2026, which analysts and media say explains recent selling despite strong Q4 results — this is the primary near?term negative. Why Broadcom (AVGO) shares are falling today
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
