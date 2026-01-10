Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. Approximately 300,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 157,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mothercare from GBX 650 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 450.

Get Mothercare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTC

Mothercare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 42,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £420,000. Also, insider Andrew Cook purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £50,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mothercare

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.