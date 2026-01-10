Jack Bendheim Sells 328 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $13,149.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,378.48. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,752 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $235,429.36.
  • On Tuesday, December 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 1,288 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $51,764.72.
  • On Monday, December 8th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $141,011.20.
  • On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $143,510.40.
  • On Tuesday, November 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $309,267.20.
  • On Wednesday, November 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $232,425.60.
  • On Monday, November 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $235,276.80.
  • On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $391,380.47.
  • On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $974,073.28.
  • On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,734,742.87.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 87.3% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $8,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and forecasts lifted — Zacks Research has been raising Q4/Q1 and FY2027–FY2028 EPS estimates and recently moved the stock to a “Strong-Buy.” JPMorgan also raised its target to $50 and Weiss reiterated a buy. These institutional research moves reinforce the bullish case tied to above-consensus results and multi-year growth expectations.
  • Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and recent earnings beat — Phibro reported an upside Q3 result (Nov. 5) with EPS and revenue above estimates and provided FY2026 guidance of $2.64–$2.81, supporting the growth narrative for investors.
  Neutral Sentiment: Comparative research note — Zacks published a comparative piece weighing PAHC versus Boston Scientific (BSX) for value investors; useful context but not a direct catalyst.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and institutional ownership — Phibro pays a modest quarterly dividend ($0.12, $0.48 annualized, ?1.2% yield) and ~99% of shares are institutionally held, which can mute volatility but concentrate downside if large holders shift positions.
  Neutral Sentiment: Positive growth write-up — A Zacks feature highlights three reasons growth investors might favor PAHC, reinforcing interest from growth-oriented investors.
  Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO — Jack Bendheim has been an active seller in recent months (most recently 328 shares sold at ~$40.09), adding to a string of insider disposals. Continued insider sales can weigh on investor sentiment even when sales may be for personal-liquidity reasons.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

