Jack Bendheim Sells 328 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $13,149.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,378.48. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,752 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $235,429.36.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 1,288 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $51,764.72.

On Monday, December 8th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $141,011.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $143,510.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $309,267.20.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $232,425.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $235,276.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $391,380.47.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $974,073.28.

On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,734,742.87.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 87.3% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $8,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and forecasts lifted — Zacks Research has been raising Q4/Q1 and FY2027–FY2028 EPS estimates and recently moved the stock to a “Strong-Buy.” JPMorgan also raised its target to $50 and Weiss reiterated a buy. These institutional research moves reinforce the bullish case tied to above-consensus results and multi-year growth expectations.

Analyst upgrades and forecasts lifted — Zacks Research has been raising Q4/Q1 and FY2027–FY2028 EPS estimates and recently moved the stock to a “Strong-Buy.” JPMorgan also raised its target to $50 and Weiss reiterated a buy. These institutional research moves reinforce the bullish case tied to above-consensus results and multi-year growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and recent earnings beat — Phibro reported an upside Q3 result (Nov. 5) with EPS and revenue above estimates and provided FY2026 guidance of $2.64–$2.81, supporting the growth narrative for investors.

Solid fundamentals and recent earnings beat — Phibro reported an upside Q3 result (Nov. 5) with EPS and revenue above estimates and provided FY2026 guidance of $2.64–$2.81, supporting the growth narrative for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative research note — Zacks published a comparative piece weighing PAHC versus Boston Scientific (BSX) for value investors; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More.

Comparative research note — Zacks published a comparative piece weighing PAHC versus Boston Scientific (BSX) for value investors; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and institutional ownership — Phibro pays a modest quarterly dividend ($0.12, $0.48 annualized, ?1.2% yield) and ~99% of shares are institutionally held, which can mute volatility but concentrate downside if large holders shift positions.

Dividend and institutional ownership — Phibro pays a modest quarterly dividend ($0.12, $0.48 annualized, ?1.2% yield) and ~99% of shares are institutionally held, which can mute volatility but concentrate downside if large holders shift positions. Neutral Sentiment: Positive growth write-up — A Zacks feature highlights three reasons growth investors might favor PAHC, reinforcing interest from growth-oriented investors. Read More.

Positive growth write-up — A Zacks feature highlights three reasons growth investors might favor PAHC, reinforcing interest from growth-oriented investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO — Jack Bendheim has been an active seller in recent months (most recently 328 shares sold at ~$40.09), adding to a string of insider disposals. Continued insider sales can weigh on investor sentiment even when sales may be for personal-liquidity reasons. Read More.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

