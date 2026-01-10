Reviewing Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Airborne Wireless Network”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $444.71 million 1.58 $13.75 million ($0.05) -104.80 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -0.65% 71.74% 5.17% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gogo and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 2 2 0 2.20 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 183.08%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Summary

Gogo beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

