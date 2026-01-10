State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $3,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

