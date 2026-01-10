Head-To-Head Comparison: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) vs. Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.01 $10.64 million $0.24 0.10 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy $12.19 billion 1.05 -$749.21 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world. Siemens Gamesa was founded in 1976 and is based in Zamudio, Spain.

