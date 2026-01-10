Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $332,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 237.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,674,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,732 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 165,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integras Partners LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Recommended Stories

