Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,272 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 582.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 82,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $3,065,609.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,573.36. This trade represents a 57.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $502,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,512.54. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 523,057 shares of company stock worth $20,475,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

