Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,624 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $944,197.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,593.17. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

ASO opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.51%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

