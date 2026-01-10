Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by Natl Bk Canada to Hold

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

