Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Cut to “Hold” at Natl Bk Canada

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$99.56 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.60 and a 12-month high of C$118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$100.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

