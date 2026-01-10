Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) to Hold

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BESIY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $151.25. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.75.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 25.42%.The business had revenue of $154.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.