Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DOCS opened at $43.85 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

