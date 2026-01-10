Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $222.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $222.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day moving average is $207.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

