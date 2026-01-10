KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.02.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

