KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,918,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,130 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after buying an additional 131,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 22.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,112,255 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,555,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

RKLB opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.29 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $89.87.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 388,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,254,385. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $7,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,169,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,314,076.65. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,197,650 shares of company stock valued at $262,429,052 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Big government contract wins and sector momentum are driving the rally; MarketBeat highlights record contract awards (including an $816M Space Force prime contract) and technical breakout that pushed RKLB to fresh highs — a catalyst-heavy setup that supports further upside.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

