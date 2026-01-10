12,641 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $82,315,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,475,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.68 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,629,199.33. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,230.40. This represents a 76.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 885,511 shares of company stock worth $70,988,315. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

