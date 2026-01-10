Insider Buying: Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Director Acquires $62,675.69 in Stock

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) Director David Wheadon bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $62,675.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,439.05. This represents a 14.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Indivior Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ INDV opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.75. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Indivior presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $855,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 124.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 827,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 1,122.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 1,447,939 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

