Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at $21.54

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.5375.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,642,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,419 shares during the period. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146,136 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

